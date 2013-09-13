Westboro Baptist Glory That Jersey Shore Fire is ‘God’s Glory’

The Westboro Baptist Church have to get in a dig at every disaster the befalls humanity, and today is no different. The terrors from Topeka a rejoicing today that fire that engulfed the legendary Jersey Shore. Yesterday, the “church” similarly rejoiced at the horrors being seen in Colorado with the massive flooding that continues to drown the state.

When Gov. Chris Christie showed up at the Jersey Shore to give a message of support to the business owners and residents of the area, Westboro had a message for him:

The “church,” which has made its name in protesting the funerals of victims of tragedies — somehow relating the deaths to acceptance of homosexuality in society — has proven time and again that no tragedy is safe from the group’s vile opinions.

