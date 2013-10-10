Anti-Monsanto Protesters Literally Throw Money at Lawmakers

Anti-Monsanto Protesters Literally Throw Money at Lawmakers

  • Published
  • Updated

Pictures and video emerged this afternoon from the Hart Senate Building, where reports said that it was raining money. Andrew Stiles, a reporter for the National Review, tweeted that thousands of $1 bills were littered on the floor.

Although police would not say what happened, Stiles found a document claiming responsibility for the money throwing.

Three people have reportedly been arrested for the incident, and a press release discovered by Stiles said that the activists were giving away “Monsanto’s Minions Awards” to “members of Congress who have worked the hardest to keep their constituents in the dark about genetically modified organisms in America’s food supply.”

Here’s a video of the protest, via Charlie Spiering’s Youtube channel:

Read More From Heavy

PHOTOS: Model Strikes Topless Protester at Paris Fashion Week
Read More
, ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook