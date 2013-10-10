Anti-Monsanto Protesters Literally Throw Money at Lawmakers

Raining money in Hart Senate office building. pic.twitter.com/0RLWrCpC4S — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesNRO) October 10, 2013

Pictures and video emerged this afternoon from the Hart Senate Building, where reports said that it was raining money. Andrew Stiles, a reporter for the National Review, tweeted that thousands of $1 bills were littered on the floor.

Although police would not say what happened, Stiles found a document claiming responsibility for the money throwing.

Yes it's real money pic.twitter.com/KxlTh92R4f — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesNRO) October 10, 2013

Anti-Monsanto activists are responsible. Anti-GMO, etc. "giving" money to lawmakers – warren, blunt, udall, cochran — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesNRO) October 10, 2013

Three people have reportedly been arrested for the incident, and a press release discovered by Stiles said that the activists were giving away “Monsanto’s Minions Awards” to “members of Congress who have worked the hardest to keep their constituents in the dark about genetically modified organisms in America’s food supply.”

This, apparently is who is behind it. pic.twitter.com/vDIVqcbir2 — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesNRO) October 10, 2013

Here’s a video of the protest, via Charlie Spiering’s Youtube channel: