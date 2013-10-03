Blizzident Toothbrush Cleans Teeth in 6 SECONDS: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It’s slightly frightening but extremely interesting. The Blizzident Toothbrush, made using a 3D printer, claims to be able to give you a thorough teeth cleaning in just six seconds, according to the company’s website.

Here’s what you need to know about this contraption:

1. The Brush Has No Moving Parts

The device works from a 3D image taken of the shape of your teeth, then all you have to do is chomp up-and-down on the Blizzident. The bristles inside will recreate common tooth-brushing techniques as you bite down on it.

2. If You’re a Flosser, There’s Something for You Here Too

Through slits that are inserted throughout the image, the Blizzident will also floss for you as you’re chomping. There’s also a brush inserted in the Blizzident to clean your tongue, aiding fresh breath.

3. The First Model Costs $400

Cleanliness comes at a steep price. The first round will cost you $400, and it’s recommended that you change it up every 12 months at a cost of $215. There’s also an initial scan you need to go through that costs an undisclosed amount.

4. The Company Says ‘Errors Are Eliminated’

According the company’s website, no matter how good you are at brushing your teeth, you can’t reach every area, and the Blizzident corrects that. The company says:

Blizzident bristle pressure is always the same, and within the correct limits. Whereas, when you brush by hand, often too much pressure is applied, and gums and teeth are harmed. And if not enough pressure is applied, the cleaning effect is reduced.

5. Experts Have Doubts

Dentist Dr. Beth Goldberg of Norwalk, Connecticut, doubts the practicality of the device, telling Heavy.com that the Blizzident website makes no mention of toothpaste:

“The reason you are supposed to brush for two minutes is because it takes two minutes for the fluoride to get into the teeth,” Goldberg said. She also questioned how the bristles would get in-between teeth by themselves — and wondered what the hurry is is. “What kind of society do we live in where we can’t dedicate two minutes to brushing our teeth and have to make it only 6 seconds?”