Kevin Bresloff, Road Rage Biker ‘Cameraman’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Bresloff, 37, of Bellport, Long Island, New York, is the “cameraman” behind the viral road rage video that has dominated headlines this week in New York and beyond.
According to police, it was Bresloff’s helmet cam that captured the harrowing events as a Range Rover driven by Alexian Lien bumped one of dozens of motorcycles cruising up Manhattan’s West Side Highway, then ran over bikes and one biker in a panicked attempt to escape an escalating conflict.
The camera kept rolling as a massive chase ensued, culminating when the bikers caught up with the Ranger Rover, smashed the driver’s-side window and assaulted Alexian Lien in front of his wife and young child.
Footage of the incident, uploaded to the Internet, soon was picked up by news agencies.
Here’s what we know about the man with the cam:
1. Police Believe Bresloff Has More Footage of the Incident
Long Island News 12 reported that police searched the home of the 37-year-old Bresloff.
Police, still trying to uncover more details about the incident, reportedly believe that Bresloff has more footage of the assault that he did not upload to the web. His uploaded recording ends just before the assault of Lien begins.
2. Bresloff Was Not Arrested
Bresloff has not been arrested, but other members of the so-called biker gang, known as The Hollywood Stuntz, have been apprehended.
Two people, Christopher Cruz and Allen Edwards, have been arrested, but only Cruz was charged. Cruz, 28, from Passaic, N.J.
Meanwhile, Reginald Chance has been identified as the biker who, in the image above, attacked the Range Rover.
3. Police Confiscated Cameras and Computers
Although Bresloff was not arrested, a number of items were confiscated from his Long Island home. Metro.us reported that police seized a “GoPro helmet camera, two laptop computers, a digital camera and a cell phone.”
4. Police Got a Tip that Bresloff Was the Cameraman
According to Metro.us, police identified Bresloff as the cameraman because they were able to identify the motorcycle and find its registration.
Police also received an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers hotline identifying Bresloff has the biker wearing the helmet camera.
5. The Wife of the Ranger Rover Driver Released a Statement
Earlier this week Rosalyn Ng, the wife of the Range Rover driver Alexian Lien, released a statement. She, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter were in the car at the time of the incident.
Our plan last Sunday was to celebrate our wedding anniversary by having a nice family day out with our two-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, instead, we were placed in grave danger by a mob of reckless and violent motorcyclists. Our sympathies go out to the injured motorcyclist and his family. However, we were faced with a life-threatening situation, and my husband was forced under the circumstances to take the actions that he did in order to protect the lives of our entire family. Our fear for our lives was confirmed when the incident ended with the ruthless and brutal attack on my husband, me, and, most importantly, our two-year-old child. We know in our hearts that we could not have done anything differently, and we believe that anyone faced with this sort of grave danger would have taken the same course of action in order to protect their family. We would like to thank the brave citizens who risked their own safety to intervene on our behalf. They truly helped save our lives and prevented my husband from suffering further injury. We also appreciate and are moved by the outpouring of love and support so many have expressed here in New York and around the country. We would ask that the public and the media to respect our privacy at this difficult time and allow my husband to recover from his injuries. From here on forward we would ask that any further inquiries regarding this unfortunate incident be directed to our lawyers Nicholas J. Massimo and Frank C. Panetta.