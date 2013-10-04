Kevin Bresloff, Road Rage Biker ‘Cameraman’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Bresloff, 37, of Bellport, Long Island, New York, is the “cameraman” behind the viral road rage video that has dominated headlines this week in New York and beyond.

According to police, it was Bresloff’s helmet cam that captured the harrowing events as a Range Rover driven by Alexian Lien bumped one of dozens of motorcycles cruising up Manhattan’s West Side Highway, then ran over bikes and one biker in a panicked attempt to escape an escalating conflict.

The camera kept rolling as a massive chase ensued, culminating when the bikers caught up with the Ranger Rover, smashed the driver’s-side window and assaulted Alexian Lien in front of his wife and young child.

Footage of the incident, uploaded to the Internet, soon was picked up by news agencies.

Here’s what we know about the man with the cam:

1. Police Believe Bresloff Has More Footage of the Incident

Long Island News 12 reported that police searched the home of the 37-year-old Bresloff.

Police, still trying to uncover more details about the incident, reportedly believe that Bresloff has more footage of the assault that he did not upload to the web. His uploaded recording ends just before the assault of Lien begins.

2. Bresloff Was Not Arrested

Bresloff has not been arrested, but other members of the so-called biker gang, known as The Hollywood Stuntz, have been apprehended.

Two people, Christopher Cruz and Allen Edwards, have been arrested, but only Cruz was charged. Cruz, 28, from Passaic, N.J.

Meanwhile, Reginald Chance has been identified as the biker who, in the image above, attacked the Range Rover.

3. Police Confiscated Cameras and Computers

Although Bresloff was not arrested, a number of items were confiscated from his Long Island home. Metro.us reported that police seized a “GoPro helmet camera, two laptop computers, a digital camera and a cell phone.”

4. Police Got a Tip that Bresloff Was the Cameraman

According to Metro.us, police identified Bresloff as the cameraman because they were able to identify the motorcycle and find its registration.

Police also received an anonymous tip through the Crime Stoppers hotline identifying Bresloff has the biker wearing the helmet camera.

5. The Wife of the Ranger Rover Driver Released a Statement

Earlier this week Rosalyn Ng, the wife of the Range Rover driver Alexian Lien, released a statement. She, her husband and their 2-year-old daughter were in the car at the time of the incident.