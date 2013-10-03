WATCH: Michael Jordan Will Play for the Bobcats This Season, Says Jalen Rose

Could it be true? I can’t quite see it, but former NBA great Jalen Rose seems to think that the one-and-only Michael Jordan will play one game this season for the Charlotte Bobcats.

There is some logic to it. Rose and Grantland commentator Bill Simmons theorize that the Bobcats want to put out a jersey with Jordan’s name on it, and to do that they’ll need him to get some playing time. Jordan is one of the co-owners of the Charlotte Bobcats.

Jordan retired in 2003 after a spell with the Washington Wizards, which marked the second time he came out of retirement. The hoops legend won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s.