Undercover NYPD Cop Arrested For Part in Road Rage Attack

An undercover NYPD officer has been charged with alleged involvement in the terrifying biker gang attack that Alexian Lien and his family suffered through on September 29, reports CBS New York.

The officer, who has yet to be named, had originally made statements that he arrived on the scene of the assault too late to do anything. On September 29, 33-year-old Alexian Lien, his wife, Rosalyn, and the couple’s two-year-old daughter were out for a Sunday drive when they were accosted by a group of bikers, known as The Hollywood Stuntz. After a panicked Lien drove through a bunch of bikers who had stopped and surrounded him on the Westside Highway in Manhattan, the bikers pursued him. Eventually they caught up with Lien’s Range Rover in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan, breaking the windows and assaulting the Columbia graduate in front of his family.

It’s now become apparent that the NYPD officer in question may have been directly involved in the assault, smashing the back windows of Lien’s SUV. He had already been suspended from duty. The officer is reported to be in Internal Affairs.

The cop is being represented by lawyer Phil Karasyk, who:

Orchestrated the successful defense and acquittal of several New York City Detectives following the police involved shooting at the Kalua Club in Queens, NY. He proudly serves as General Counsel to the Detectives Endowment Association and Lieutenants Benevolent Association of the New York City Police Department.

Earlier today, another NYPD officer, Det. Samir Goncalves was named as a police officer who was involved in the biker’s ride. Goncalves though is not suspected of being involved in the attack on Alexian Lien.