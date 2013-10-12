Robert Sims, Biker Accused of Assault: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brooklyn man Robert Sims, 35, is one of the many bikers who were arrested and charged for their involvement in the September 29 biker gang attack on a Range Rover driver that was captured on film and went viral.

PHOTO: Robert Sims man arrested in gang assault of Range Rover driver in motorcycle chase at his arraignment pic.twitter.com/2ikPJeX3WA — Shimon Prokupecz (@shimon4ny) October 6, 2013

Here is what you need to know about this biker accused of assault:

1. He is Easily Recognizable in the Video

Police were anxious to arrest Sims because of his visibility in the now-viral video of the attack. Sims, according to prosecutors, was easily recognizable because of his black leather jacket, his gray backpack, his helmet, which has the number “78” on the back, and his white and grey sneakers.

In the video, which you can watch in full below, Sims can be seen as the first person to attempt to pull the car door open.

2. He Has Long Criminal History

A public records search, which you can see above, identifies Sims as the defendant in two criminal cases in Kings County, which is Brooklyn, New York.

The New York Post confirms that Sims has been arrested twice, once in 1998 for “samurai sword possession,” and again in 2006 for car theft, possession of a gun, and possession of drugs.

3. He is Charged With Multiple Counts of Assault

Sims is being charged with, like other bikers, attempted assault, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon for his involvement in the beating and stamping on Alexian Lien.

In response to the possession of a weapon charge, which many of the bikers have been charged with, Sims’ defense attorney, Luther Williams, said, “What weapon? Unless they are suggesting the helmets are weapons.”

His bail is set at $100,000.

4. He Turned Himself In

Police questioning Robert Sims inside; Sims is allegedly the biker opening SUV door on Henry Hudson Pkwy. #roadrage pic.twitter.com/gzSFY4C4cr — Jessica Schneider (@SchneiderJess) October 5, 2013

Sims, along with fellow biker Reginald Chance, turned himself in to police on Friday October 4.

5. 7 Men have Been Charged in the Incident

Sims is the fourth biker to be charged with assault along with James Kuehne, Craig Wright, and Clint Caldwell. Three others, Woljciech Braszczok, Reginald Chance, and Christopher Cruz, were charged with various other crimes but were not implicated in the assault.