Range Rover Driver’s Wife Releases Statement on ‘Mob of Violent Motorcyclists’

The wife of Alexian Lien, Rosalyn Ng, has released a statement through the family’s lawyers on the terrifying attack that her husband endured on September 29.
The incident, which was recorded via the helmet cam of one of the bikers, showed a group, known as the Hollywood Stuntz accosting and confronting the family on the Westside Highway in Manhattan.
Eventually the confrontation becomes so intense, Alexian Lien sped through the bikers, running over one, Jeremiah Mieses, who now lies in a coma in a New York hospital.
After getting caught in traffic, the bikers caught up to Lien and his family, bashing through the windows of their SUV and beating up the father-of-one. Lien was taken to hospital but released the same day, lucky to escape with a few stitches.
The statement Rosalyn Ng made reads:
Our plan last Sunday was to celebrate our wedding anniversary by having a nice family day out with our two-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, instead, we were placed in grave danger by a mob of reckless and violent motorcyclists.
Our sympathies go out to the injured motorcyclist and his family. However, we were faced with a life-threatening situation, and my husband was forced under the circumstances to take the actions that he did in order to protect the lives of our entire family.
Our fear for our lives was confirmed when the incident ended with the ruthless and brutal attack on my husband, me, and, most importantly, our two-year-old child.
We know in our hearts that we could not have done anything differently, and we believe that anyone faced with this sort of grave danger would have taken the same course of action in order to protect their family.
We would like to thank the brave citizens who risked their own safety to intervene on our behalf. They truly helped save our lives and prevented my husband from suffering further injury.
We also appreciate and are moved by the outpouring of love and support so many have expressed here in New York and around the country.
We would ask that the public and the media to respect our privacy at this difficult time and allow my husband to recover from his injuries.
From here on forward we would ask that any further inquiries regarding this unfortunate incident be directed to our lawyers Nicholas J. Massimo and Frank C. Panetta.
