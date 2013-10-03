Range Rover Driver’s Wife Releases Statement on ‘Mob of Violent Motorcyclists’

The wife of Alexian Lien, Rosalyn Ng, has released a statement through the family’s lawyers on the terrifying attack that her husband endured on September 29.

The incident, which was recorded via the helmet cam of one of the bikers, showed a group, known as the Hollywood Stuntz accosting and confronting the family on the Westside Highway in Manhattan.

Eventually the confrontation becomes so intense, Alexian Lien sped through the bikers, running over one, Jeremiah Mieses, who now lies in a coma in a New York hospital.

After getting caught in traffic, the bikers caught up to Lien and his family, bashing through the windows of their SUV and beating up the father-of-one. Lien was taken to hospital but released the same day, lucky to escape with a few stitches.

The statement Rosalyn Ng made reads: