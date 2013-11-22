JFK Anniversary: CBS to Live Stream Assassination Coverage

In honor of the 50th anniversary of President John F Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963, CBS was be re-airing its iconic broadcast as it happened in real time.
At 1:38 p.m., just as it happened 50 years ago, viewers on cbsnews.com will see Walter Cronkite, as you see him below, interrupt programming to bring the terrible news.
The live stream will continue until around midnight, as it did in 1963. The schedule at CBS is as follows:
1 p.m.: First Reports of President Kennedy Shooting
2 p.m.: Official JFK death announcement
3 p.m.: First video playback of assassination
4 p.m.: First video of Lee Harvey Oswald
5 p.m.: U.S. and world leaders comment
6 p.m.: LBJ addresses nation
7 p.m.: JFK’s last speech
8 p.m.: JKF’s obituary
9 p.m.: JFK’s obituary continues
10 p.m.: New details on Oswald arrest
11 p.m.: Report on President Johnson