JFK Anniversary: CBS to Live Stream Assassination Coverage

In honor of the 50th anniversary of President John F Kennedy’s assassination on November 22, 1963, CBS was be re-airing its iconic broadcast as it happened in real time.

At 1:38 p.m., just as it happened 50 years ago, viewers on cbsnews.com will see Walter Cronkite, as you see him below, interrupt programming to bring the terrible news.

The live stream will continue until around midnight, as it did in 1963. The schedule at CBS is as follows: