JFK CONSPIRACY: John Kerry Doubts that Lee Harvey Oswald ‘Acted Alone’

This week, Secretary of State John Kerry revealed his true feelings on the Assassination of John F. Kennedy.

Speaking with Tom Brokaw for an NBC special about the 50th anniversary of JFK’s death, John Kerry expressed his “doubts” that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

Kerry said, “I mean I’m not sure if anyone else was involved. I don’t go down that road with respect to the grassy knoll theory and all that, but, I have serious questions about whether they got to the bottom of Lee Harvey Oswald’s time and influence from Cuba and Russia.”

This may seem like a big step for conspiracy theorists, but the Kerry does go on to say that he never believed the CIA had any involvement in the assassination.

The special will air 9 p.m. November 22 on NBC, or you can watch it over at NBC now.