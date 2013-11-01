LAX Shooting: Westboro Baptist Church Says ‘God Sent the Shooter’

— Westboro Baptist (@WBCSays) November 1, 2013

The monsters at the Westboro Baptist Church have thrown their two cents into the unfolding mayhem at LAX airport following a shooting. Several people are wounded after a gunman opened fire at around 9:20 a.m. Using a hashtag that’s reserved for terrifying mass shootings, they tell the public: “God Sent the SHooter.”

Earlier the church tweeted that “Destruction is Imminent.”

“@cnnbrk: Evacuations under way at Los Angeles Airport -reports of shots fired.” #Magormissabib #TerrorAllAround pic.twitter.com/z1ZrN6aKzk — Westboro Baptist (@WBCSays) November 1, 2013

The “church,” which has made its name in protesting the funerals of victims of tragedies — somehow relating the deaths to acceptance of homosexuality in society — has proven time and again that no tragedy is safe from the group’s vile opinions.