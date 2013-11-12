Miley’s On-Stage Joint Smoking to Be Investigated by Dutch Government

Dutch government officials were not too impressed by Miley Cyrus’ lighting up at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Amsterdam on November 10. In fact, authorities in Holland are launching an inquiry as to how it was allowed, reports France 24

While weed is legal in certain designated areas around the land of tulips, smoking in non-designated areas and smoking live on TV is not permitted. The Dutch tourism board has been trying for years to rid Amsterdam of its image as a drug-and-prostitute haven.

The National Food and Consumer Authority in Holland told France 24:

We received complaints about smoking which was also seen on television. We have to investigate. We will shortly be meeting the Ziggo Dome’s management to check what exactly happened there.

Billy-Ray’s daughter whipped out the spliff after accepting the award for Best Video for her song “Wrecking Ball.” The clip was cut by MTV USA when the show was rebroadcast.