The NSA is Monitoring People’s Porn Habits to Discredit Them

Should you ever end up on a government threat list, there is now reason to believe they could be monitoring your internet sex and porn history. Why? To discredit you.

The Huffington Post revealed Wednesday that secret NSA documents contain evidence the the U.S. government monitored the porn habits of suspected radicals in hopes that this information could “discredit” them to their followers.

The document, which you can read here, says that the signal intelligence (SIGNIT) program could be used to monitor internet porn:

Some of the vulnerabilities if exposed, would likely call into question a radicalizer’s devotion to the jihadist cause, leading to the degradation or loss of his authority. Examples of some of these vulnerabilities include: Viewing sexually explicit material online or using sexually explicit persuasive language when communicating with inexperienced young girls.

However, both The Huffington Post and former Guardian journalist Glenn Greenwald have reported that none of the six individuals targeted by this operation have ever been implicated in any terror plots.

NSA porn spying story is strategically significant. Close to a majority of internet users and a large global industry now enter the fray. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 27, 2013

This revelation has brought a wave of criticism from activists. Especially problematic is how reminiscent this procedure is to previous U.S. intelligence operations, specifically J. Edgar Hoover’s reoccurring attempts at blackmailing civil rights and liberal leaders with recorded copies of their sexual encounters acquired through often-unwarranted listening devices.

The ACLU released the following statement Wednesday afternoon: