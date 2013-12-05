ObamaCare Fix Works, Enrollment Surges But Will There Be Problems?

After the Obama administration began its long awaited “fix” of HealthCare.gov, Democrats may actually experience a little relief. Amid insistent pounding by Republicans over the faulty ObamaCare website, news emerged from a White House source that around 29,000 people signed up for health insurance on Sunday and Monday of this week.

That number is well over the 26,000 people who signed up during the month of October, and adds to the 100,000 people who bought health insurance through Healthcare.gov in November.

The fix, which was launched on Sunday, repaired,”more than 400 software bugs,” and upgraded the hardware, reports POLITICO

Although many are reporting this is the saving grace of the Democratic party, Reuters is not as convinced. The wire service reported Tuesday that insurance companies are now afraid that the revamped and increasingly populated website will send more of the “error-filled applications” that have already been pouring in.

With deadlines looming in early 2014, insurance companies are worried the influx of applications, which HealthCare.gov is often delivering to them flawed or unfinished, may not be processed in time to prevent costumers from being fined by the government.