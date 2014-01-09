BridgeGate Snub: Fort Lee Mayor to Chris Christie: ‘Don’t Visit’

As fallout from the bridgegate scandal continues to rock New Jersey, Christie may not get the chance to head up to Fort Lee and apologize personally to the towns mayor, Mark Sokolich, and its citizens.

In his almost two-hour press conference about the closure of lanes on the busy George Washington Bridge for political retribution against a Democrat, Christie said:

Later today I’m going to be going to Fort Lee, asked to meet with the mayor to apologize to him personally, face to face, and also to apologize to the people of Fort Lee in their town. I think they need to see me do that personally, and I intend to do that later on today.

But now, according to NBC, Sokolich does not want Christie to come to Fort Lee: