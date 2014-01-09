The Apology: Chris Christie Flew to Fort Lee to Meet with Mayor

Thursday evening, Chris Christie arrived in Fort Lee, New Jersey, to apologize to the borough’s mayor, Mark Sokolich, for his office’s involvement in the GWB lane closures back in September.

Texts and emails released yesterday revealed that Christie’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Bridget Anne Kelly, conspired with the Port Authority’s David Wildstein to close two of Fort Lee’s dedicated lanes onto the George Washington Bridge in order to cause the town traffic problems:

Earlier today, Sokolich said that he felt Christie’s visit would be disruptive and premature. Despite his concerns, Christie came anyway.

Christie met with the mayor for around 20 minutes. He exited the mayor’s office alone, and would not answer whether Sokolich had accepted his apology, when asked by gathered reporters.

Christie then lingered in the street in front of the office, taking questions from passing residents.