DOCUMENT: Cody Cousins Stabbed & Shot Andrew Boldt Multiple Times

DOCUMENT: Cody Cousins Stabbed & Shot Andrew Boldt Multiple Times

  • Published
  • Updated

Purdue shooting

On Tuesday at around noon, 25-year-old Cody Cousins allegedly stormed a classroom in the electrical engineering building at Purdue University and killed 23-year-old Andrew Boldt, a felow TA.

A new document, released after Cousins’ first appearance in court, reveals more about attack than previously known. According to the affidavit, which you can read below, police reveal that Cousins allegedly shot and stabbed Boldt multiple times.

Cousins was discovered with blood on his clothes outside the electric engineering building, “sitting on the ground with his hands behind his head.”

Read More From Heavy

Andrew Boldt, Purdue Victim: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Read More From Heavy

Cody Cousins, Purdue University Shooting Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
, , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook