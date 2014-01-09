Schools in Corning, New York Are ‘Locked Out’ Due to ‘Suspicious Situation’

Four schools in Corning, New York have been ‘locked out’ due to a ‘suspicious situation,’ reports WETM. The lockout means that nobody is permitted to enter the school.

Corning, New York is located about 100 miles south west of Syracuse in Upstate New York.

This is a breaking story so please stay tuned for updates.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. The Schools Are Locked Down

No one being allowed inside the schools. Police have said that lockout is related to a shooting that occurred on Davis Street in Corning, New York at around 9 a.m.

2. Police Have A Suspect in the Shooting

The suspect is reported by the Star Gazette to be a white male with a green coat and wearing a knit hat. He is said to be armed with a rifle.

3. 4 Schools Are Locked Down

The four schools that are locked out are Corning East, Winfield, Northside Blodgett and Hugh Gregg. Other schools are keeping students in for recess. A local daycare, Corning Children’s Center has also been locked down.

4. Cops Ordered the Action

Police advised school district officials to take the action. According to local reporter Ben Amey, cops have “no rhyme or reason for the shooting.”

5. There Are No Reports of Injuries

There are no reports of any injuries. Cops have also said that there is no damage related to the shooting.