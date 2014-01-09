David Wildstein Testifies Over Bridgegate in Jersey State Assembly

David Wildstein, the former Port Authority employee, testifies in front of a New Jersey State Assembly Transportation committee over the “Bridgegate” scandal.

Wildstein refused to answer any of the Assembly’s questions, choosing instead to exercise his right to avoid self-incrimination. With every question from the assembly comes Wildstein’s refusal to comply. For this, he was found in contempt which is a misdemeanor.

Wildstein resigned from his $215,000-a-year position as the director of interstate capital projects at the Port Authority of New Jersey and New York in December over the week-long closure of lanes on the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.

This week emails linking Wildstein to New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s deputy chief-of-staff planning the bridge closure as political retribution against a local Democratic mayor.