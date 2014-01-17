Obama’s NSA Reform Speech: Full Video & Transcript

President Obama today delivered a crucial speech on NSA reform — vigorously defending the value of the intelligence agency while curbing its reach.
Watch a key portion of the speech above and read the full transcript below (as prepared prior to delivery).
Here is the memo, dated today, that addresses changes to surveillance policy:
For basic analysis of the speech, check out the Washington Post’s “Five big takeaways from Obama’s NSA speech.”
President Obama today deliverer a crucial speech on NSA reform — defending the value of the intelligence agency while curbing its reach.