Obama’s NSA Reform Speech: Full Video & Transcript

Obama’s NSA Reform Speech: Full Video & Transcript

  • Published
  • Updated

President Obama today delivered a crucial speech on NSA reform — vigorously defending the value of the intelligence agency while curbing its reach.

Watch a key portion of the speech above and read the full transcript below (as prepared prior to delivery).

Here is the memo, dated today, that addresses changes to surveillance policy:

For basic analysis of the speech, check out the Washington Post’s “Five big takeaways from Obama’s NSA speech.”

Read More From Heavy

Constitution Under Fire: A List of Endangered Amendments
Read More
, , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook