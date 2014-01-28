Student Shot by Cops at Hawaii High School: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Two shots were fired in an administration office in Roosevelt High School in Honolulu early on the morning of January 28. Cops are alleged to have opened fire on a student who had runaway from home, reports KHON.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Victims is Alleged to Have Attacked Cops

Situation under control, Roosevelt High School officials say. pic.twitter.com/HaoGvuieuG — Star-Advertiser (@StarAdvertiser) January 28, 2014

The teen is the only injury, according to local TV station KHON. The victim is said to be a runaway who attacked an officer, stabbing him, he was in-turn shot by the cops, according to KHON. The officer’s skin was not penetrated by the attack and he was unharmed.

Hawaii News Now – KGMB and KHNL

2. The Suspect Was Rushed to Hospital

The Roosevelt High School Shooting this morning is rumored to be have been by a student who has been under going counseling. #Hawaii — Arleen Boyd (@AlohaArleen) January 28, 2014

KHON has reported that the 17-year-old has been shot in the wrist at the school after an officer fire two shots. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Center where the station says he is in “serious condition.”

According to The Star Advetiser, one ambulance was seen leaving the school.

3. Someone Was ‘Banging on Doors’ Prior to the Shooting

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. local time. Hawaii News Now reports that somebody was running around the school banging on doors and that the shots were fired on or near the campus. KHON reports that the teen was confronted by two cops in a school administration office.

4. The School Was Locked Down For Hours

The Star Advertiser reports that parents were sent a text message saying:

The situation at Roosevelt is under control. The Honolulu Police Department is wrapping up their investigation. Again, the situation is under control. Please remain calm.

Students were being held in their classrooms while police investigated. With the Advertiser further reporting that worried parents assembled outside the school while the lockdown was ongoing. Authorities told parents that their children were released to the school’s track field at 10 a.m. local time.

Roosevelt High students being released at 10 am due to a campus incident. Parents are asked to pick up students on the track field. #HInews — HI Dept of Education (@HIDOE808) January 28, 2014

5. The School is Famed Throughout Hawaii

The school is the alma-mater of Bruno Mars and Yvonne Elliman.