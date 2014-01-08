Escape From Russia: Emergency Evacuation Planned for Team USA

USA Today published a story today about Team USA’s special preparations for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The team has hired a notable security company, specializing in evacuation from medical disasters, to be on standby during the Olympics in case the team should need to be spirited away.

Here is what you need to know:

1. The Firm, Global Rescue, Deals in ‘Dangerous & Difficult Situations’

USA Today interviewed Dan Richards, the CEO of contractor company Global Rescue, about the preparations for the games.

Unlike the firm’s previous jobs, which include many Olympic teams since 2006, Richards said, “This environment is unique. You just don’t have competitions in places like Sochi with any frequency. … In the last 10 years, there has been nothing like it.”

The firms website says:

The world is a dangerous place. Whether it’s a car accident, heart attack, broken limb, infectious disease, natural disaster, sectarian conflict or other emergency event or threat of bodily harm, Global Rescue provides our members the ability to control dangerous and difficult situations… If you need to be rescued from a dangerous situation, our special operations trained operators will get you out. These are just a few of the services that Global Rescue provides to members in need.

2. The Service Is Just for the Ski and Snowboard Teams

The security service has been planned purchased specifically for the U.S. ski and snowboarding teams. During the Olympics, Russia will be providing primary security, the United States sends along secondary security with their team, and it would appear that some individual teams take special precautions.

When asked what his plans were for security, Team USA hockey coach Dave Fischer told USA Today: “We have utilized various tactics over the course of history. Private security absolutely is a tactic.”

3. There Will Be Up to 5 Aircraft

The CEO of Global Rescue did confirm that up to five aircraft will be at the disposal of the U.S. ski and snowboarding teams. One of the aircraft can reportedly carry up to 200 people out of Russia.

4. Sochi is Already on Lockdown

One month before the official start of the Olympics, Russia has already put the city on lockdown. As of today, Metro reports, there is a 100-by-40-kilometer “exclusion zone” where any demonstrations or even unauthorized visitors are not allowed. Some 37,000 troops have been deployed to the region.

5. Rebels Have Called for Increased Terrorist Attacks

Chechen rebels have claimed responsibility for two terrorist attacks that occurred in the Russian city of Volgograd, around 400 miles northeast of Sochi. These attacks have made Russian authorities particularly nervous about security at the games. Above is CCTV footage from the suicide attack that rocked the Volgograd train station on December 29.