Westboro Baptist Church on Justin Bieber: Deport the ‘Androgynous Little Slut’

Westboro Baptist Church warned you that @JustinBieber is a demon-possessed twit: http://t.co/eFs2GTwr5w #DeportBieber pic.twitter.com/zr9QSntPXY
— Westboro Baptist (@WBCSays) January 24, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The Westboro Baptist Church has joined in one of the fiercest debates ongoing in the U.S. today. Should accused singer Justin Bieber, 19, be deported for his crimes against Miami streets? The monstrous church, taking time out from their picketing-funerals schedule, is demanding Bieber be removed from America.
Then the monstrous church also compared the Biebs to Miley Cyrus:
Hey, isn’t @JustinBieber that girl who swings around on a wrecking ball in her undies? #Srsly http://t.co/eFs2GTwr5w pic.twitter.com/Lpk1gyYTRY
— Westboro Baptist (@WBCSays) January 24, 2014
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Seeing as tweeting is soooo-2013 for Westboro, they now put a lot of effort into some hideous Vines:
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
The “church,” which has made its name in protesting the funerals of victims of tragedies — somehow relating the deaths to acceptance of homosexuality in society — has proven time and again that no tragedy is safe from the group’s vile opinions.