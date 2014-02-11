Dara Howell, Canadian Gold Medalist: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dara Howell added to Canada’s already healthy bounty of Olympic medals when she won gold today in Slopestyle skiing at the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Here is what you need to know about his 19-year-old gold medalist:

1. She Won the Gold by a Huge Margin

After her incredible final run, which you can watch above, Howell was given a score of 94.20, almost 9 entire points higher then Devin Logan, the American who came in second place with a score of 85.40.

THAT WAS AMAZING!!! Thank you everyone for the continued support!! I LOVE you Canada and beyond! ❤️ — Dara Howell (@DaraHowell) February 11, 2014

2. She’s Medaled at 3 X Games & 1 World Ski Championships

Howell has been active as a competitive freestyle skier since 2012, and during her young career she has already earned 3 bronze medals at Winter X Games in both 2012 and 2013, and won a silver medal at the 2013 FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships.

3. She Dedicated Her Victory to Sarah Burke

Howell has said that her victory belongs to Sarah Burke, a pioneer of freestyle skiing who died in 2012 after a halfpipe accident. Burke was 29 when she died, and Howell said after winning her medal:

I said the other day that I really hope a Canadian brings home a gold medal and it will be for Sarah. This medal is definitely for Sarah. She pushed the sport. She always wanted to see the progression. To see the girls throwing what the guys were throwing … today I feel like that’s what I did.

4. She Used to be a Figure Skater

Growing up in Huntsville, Ontario, Howell began skiing at the incredibly early age of 2. According to her official Olympic bio, she began training as a figure skater and became a competitive skater at 15 years old, switching to skiing only in 2010.

5. Team Canada Has Won 9 Medals

As of Tuesday afternoon, Canada is in the commanding position of second place in the overall Olympic medal count. Their total is 9 medals, 2 bronze, 3 silver, and an astounding 4 gold medals.