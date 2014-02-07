Hijacker Tries to Divert Plane to Sochi: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Breaking news out of Istanbul, Turkey, is reporting that a plane landed after pilots put out a hijacking distress signal. The hijacker allegedly stood up and demanded that to be brought to Sochi because he had a bomb. After a prolonged discussion with negotiators, NBC news is now reporting that the suspect has been brought into custody. New info reveals the suspect was not armed and did not have a bomb.

Attempted hijacker wanted flight to go to sochi, crew turned off inflight monitors, flew to istanbul. Turkish official — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here is what you need to know:

1. The Hijacker May Have Been Trying to Go to Sochi

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Journalists in the area are currently reporting that the hijacker claimed he had a bomb and was demanding to go to Sochi, where the opening ceremony of the winter Olympics are currently taking place.

According to Yahoo, the man rose from his seat and shouted that he had a bomb. He then tried to force his way into the cockpit, causing the pilots to signal a problem.

Plane forced to land in Turkey after apparent hijacking identified as Pegasus Airlines Flight 751. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) February 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen airport is shot down to all flights after the attempted hijacking of a plane to #Sochi #bbcsochi — ceylan ozbudak (@ceylanozbudak) February 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

2. The Pegasus Airline Flight Took Off From Ukraine

Plane forced to land in Turkey after apparent hijacking identified as Pegasus Airlines Flight 751. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) February 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Journalist Matthew Keys has learned that the flight was Pegasus flight 751, which left Khrakov, Ukraine, today at 4:25 p.m. local time and was headed for Istanbul, Turkey. It touched down at 6:07 p.m. local time, about 23 minutes ahead of schedule.

3. It Landed in Turkey & Is on the Runway

The plane which was attempted to be hijacked is still on the runway in Sabiha Gokçen airport. Hijacker and the passengers are still in the p — ceylan ozbudak (@ceylanozbudak) February 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The flight landed in Istanbul and is reportedly still on the runway. When the plane landed, authorities were reportedly hesitant to intervene due to the potential bomb threat given by the hijacker on the plane.

The captain of the plane reportedly told the hijacker that they had landed in Sochi to calm him down.

The captain of #Turkish plane reportedly told the hijacker he landed in #Sochi to calm him down — ceylan ozbudak (@ceylanozbudak) February 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

4. The Hijacker Was Made ‘Ineffective’

#breaking the hijacker in the plane has been made ineffective. The plane is reported to be secured in Istanbul #Sochi — ceylan ozbudak (@ceylanozbudak) February 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Local journalist Ceylan Ozbudak is reporting that after the plane landed, the hijacker was made “ineffective” and the plane was secured. She also reports that a negotiator team is still on the plane talking to the hijacker.

The AP is now reporting that authorities are still attempting to get the hijacker to “give himself up.”

The negotiator team is still talking to the hijacker in the plane. Turkish minister of transport Lütfi Elvan will have statements soon — ceylan ozbudak (@ceylanozbudak) February 7, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

5. There Have Been Warnings About Bombs on Planes

Recently the United States put a halt to carrying any liquid on planes from the U.S. to Sochi, Russia after authorities reported that there may be a threat that explosives could be smuggled in tubes of toothpaste.