T.J. Oshie: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

T.J Oshie, the 27-year-old hockey player representing the United States in the Sochi Olympics, is suddenly a national hero. Oshie was instrumental in the defeat of the United States’ historic Olympic hockey rival, Russia.

Here is what you need to know about this professional hockey player turned hero:

1. Oshie Brought Team USA to Victory over Russia in a Dramatic Shootout

After the clock had run out on an intense overtime at the Bolshoy Ice Rink in Sochi, Oshie was sent in for a legal but unusual 6 out of 8 shots during the shootout. During a shootout, teams send in their best players to try to score, opposed only by the other teams goalie. Oshie scored 4 out of his 6 shots, allowing Team USA to win 3-2 against the Russians.

2. He’s a Shootout Expert

Oshie is considered one of the NHL’s best players when it comes to shootouts, which explains the team’s decision to send him out multiple times at Saturday morning’s game. USA Today even went as far as to suggest that the reason why Oshie was put on the team was his prowess at the shootout, should any Olympic games come to an overtime.

3. He Plays for the Saint Louis Blues

T.J. Oshie decided not to finish his stint as a college athlete at the University of North Dakota, instead signing with the Saint Louis Blues in 2008 before his senior year. He quickly became a fan favorite for his impressive ability to score goals.

4. He’s From Minnesota

Oshie grew up in Minnesota where he gained notoriety for his hockey as early as high school. He was given multiple awards and honors for his athletic ability and was first placed on the NHL draft in 2005.

5. Team USA Takes on Slovakia February 15

Team USA moves to the next round on Sunday where they will play the hyper competitive Slovakian hockey team.