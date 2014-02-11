WATCH: Secret US Abduction of a Libyan Terror Suspect Caught on Tape

On Monday, the Washington Post published a never-before-seen raw CCTV video of a secret U.S. operation to abduct a terror suspect in Tripoli, Libya.

According to a date stamp on the bottom of the video, which you can watch above, the operation took place just before sunrise, around 6:38 a.m. on October 5, 2013. The Washington Post reports that the target of the early-morning operation was Nazih Abdul-Hamed al-Ruqai, also known as Abu Anas al-Libi, a Libyan al Qaeda operative believed to have been close to Osama Bin Laden, and an organizer in the 1998 bombings in East Africa.

The video shows a van pull up to al-Ruqai’s car after he leaves morning prayers in Tripoli. Another car zips out of nowhere to block the suspect’s getaway as armed men grab him. The operation was reportedly a joint mission between the CIA, FBI, and Delta Force.

al-Ruqai has been in a federal jail in New York since October awaiting trail and until now the public has been unclear about the operation that led to him being spirited out of Libya and to the United States. He plead not guilty to terrorism charges on October 15, 2013.