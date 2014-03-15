A Fake Craigslist Ad In Vietnam is Selling the Missing Malaysian Plane

On Wednesday, someone posted a Craigslist ad in Vietnam to sell a Boeing 777, but not just any Boeing 777, this is allegedly the the Malaysia flight 370, the passenger plane that went missing one week ago with 239 people on board as it flew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Read the ad below:



The ad would be pretty funny, if not for the constant reminder that 239 real people, with real families, are missing. Probably the best part of the ad is the photo that suggests where they are keeping the plane: