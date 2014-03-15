A Fake Craigslist Ad In Vietnam is Selling the Missing Malaysian Plane

A Fake Craigslist Ad In Vietnam is Selling the Missing Malaysian Plane

  • Published
  • Updated

malaysian plane craigslist

On Wednesday, someone posted a Craigslist ad in Vietnam to sell a Boeing 777, but not just any Boeing 777, this is allegedly the the Malaysia flight 370, the passenger plane that went missing one week ago with 239 people on board as it flew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

Read the ad below:
malaysia plane craigslist

The ad would be pretty funny, if not for the constant reminder that 239 real people, with real families, are missing. Probably the best part of the ad is the photo that suggests where they are keeping the plane:

Screen Shot 2014-03-15 at 11.12.46 AM

Read More From Heavy

Malaysia Flight 370 Hijacked? 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
Read More
, , ,

2 Comments

2 Comments

Anonymous

Lmao. Whats with all the loan offers in comments? I made that ad lol

USFR.

The united state federal reserve Agent is willing to help dose that have been scammed ,pleased when contacting we need you to give a genuine reason,why and when you are been scammed

Discuss on Facebook