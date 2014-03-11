Now That She’s Spied On, Dianne Feinstein Is Finally Mad About Surveillance

After months of vehemently defending the mass-collection of innocent American’s most personal information, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee is finally outraged about surveillance because they spied on her.

Above, you can watch the speech made by Senator Dianne Feinstein where she accused the CIA of carrying out surveillance on Congressional staffers as they investigated the agency’s “interrogation and detention” programs. You can read the full transcript of her speech here.

The Congressional Intelligence Committees have the obligation of overseeing the U.S. intelligence programs to ensure the constitution is being obeyed. In today’s speech, Feinstein said:

Besides the constitutional implications, the CIA search may also have violated the Fourth Amendment, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, as well as Executive Order 12333, which prohibits the CIA from conducting domestic searches or surveillance…I believe it is critical that the committee and the Senate reaffirm our oversight role and our independence under the Constitution of the United States.

However, Feinstein has never mentioned the fourth amendment when she defended the NSA’s collection of your Internet use, digital communications, cellphone metadata, and online video chats. Do you think she’s changed her tune because it’s finally her privacy being violated, or is it because private NSA contracting companies lowered their campaign contributions?