Malaysia Airlines Flight 370: Top 10 Conspiracy Theories

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared early Saturday morning while en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur.

239 were on board the Boeing 777, and as its inexplicable disappearance enters the third day, conspiracists are running rampant about what could have caused the airliner to seemingly vanish into thin air.

Here are the 5 most compelling conspiracy theories surrounding MH370.

1. North Korea Hijacked the Airplane

Could Kim Jong-un be behind the disappearance of MH370?

Per Redditor nickryane:

If North Korea did want to hijack an airliner it would be best-off choosing flights farther away to avoid arousing suspicion. It was a long-haul flight. The perfect place to perform the hijack would be over the sea soon after takeoff (where it was last seen). This would ensure a clean getaway with minimal radar coverage and no country chasing after you.

The North Korean government is bat shit crazy. There’s no telling what crazy logic they might have for taking a plane. They literally have no grasp of reality and have been caught red handed kidnapping foreigners, making shit up and generally being douches.

North Korea has supposedly friendly relations with Malaysia including relaxed visa regulations. This might make it easier for North Koreans to freely plan and execute an operation from Malaysia. The operation might include buying stolen passports so they wouldn’t show up as North Korean on the passenger manifest. If that was the case then the mission would be to hijack an airliner and bring it back to North Korea without anyone suspecting North Korea.

What would you do with an airliner? Previously they’ve used kidnapped civilians as bargaining tools. You could even feasibly imagine them putting a nuclear weapon on the plane and sending it on a suicide mission to another country.

Is this feasible? Absolutely. MH370 was shown going north-east (the direction of North Korea) just before disappearing, and North Korea has hijacked planes in the past. Remember Korean Air Lines YS-11? The rebel country has a recorded history of terrorism and subterfuge.

2. Strange Activity on Flight Tracker for MH370

A flight tracker video over Malaysia shows bizarre radar occurrences happening immediately before MH370’s disappearance.

To the right of MH370’s avatar, we see another aircraft avatar seemingly do impossible speeds amongst a slew of commercial crafts.

Could it be a military jet set to intercept MH370, or at the very least interrupt the plane’s communications?

Whatever the case, it happened immediately before MH370 disappears from the radar screen.

3. Islamic Separatist Terrorism in China

Last week, a terrorist attack occurred in Kunming, Xinjiang, China. Xinjiang is home to the Uyghur people, an Islamic minority in China.

Per Reuters:

China says militants from Xinjiang, home to a large Muslim Uighur minority, launched a terrorist attack in the southwestern city of Kunming, killing at least 29 people and injuring about 140.

Last week, the terrorist attack involved knives. But could extremist Uyghurs have gotten help in pulling off a more technologically advanced attack? With the confirmation that individuals with stolen passports were on MH370, it seems possible.

The Uyghurs claim they are subjected to oppression in China, says the Mirror:

[Uyghurs] say they face strict rules on religion – including having to use a state-approved Koran. They also say they face limits on career opportunities and Uighur men who want government jobs must shave their heads, with women not allowed to wear head scarves. The ethnic minorities also say they face being marginalised in their homeland after an influx of China’s Han ethnic majority.

4. Chinese 9/11

If MH370 was indeed hijacked by terrorists like the Uyghurs or another militant jihadist group, where did it go?

Some Reddit conspiracists think that perhaps it was landed somewhere in the Asian Pacific to be used for a later attack as a missile.



If that’s true, burgeoning superpower China would be the likely target. Especially in light of the mounting homegrown terrorism it’s trying to keep out of the press. Per TrutherNews:

In the last few months, Islamic terror in China has been reaching a crescendo. For example, on October 30, 2013, Chinese police arrested 5 people over a terror attack in Tiananmen Square. Roughly 2 months later on December 16, 2013, it was reported that Chinese police shot and killed 14 suspected terrorists in the northwest Muslim region of China. Two weeks later on December 30, 2013, it was reported that Chinese police killed another 8 “terrorists” in Xinjiang province. A month later on January 25, 2014, it was reported that 12 people were killed after Chinese police attacked terrorists in Xinjiang province. A few weeks later on February 15, 2014, it was reported that China had killed 11 more “terrorists” in the Xinjiang region. Earlier this month on March 1, 2014, Xinjiang terrorists attacked a crowded train station with knives, killing 29 people and injuring 130 in what is now being called the “Chinese 9/11”. Needless to say, a Chinese-based 9/11-style terror attack on the U.S. would be the next step in the evolution of China-based terrorism.

5. MH370 Never Existed

What if flight MH370 never existed?

A more bizarre theory submitted by Redditor i-am-SHER-locked may just be a case of apophenia, but it is unique. What is apophenia?

Apophenia is the experience of seeing patterns or connections in random or meaningless data.

So what did i-am-SHER-locked notice? He wrote:

Was looking at the Wikipedia page for the missing Malaysia Airlines, and noticed that it’s was the 404th 777 Boeing produced. An HTTP 404 error mean not found, which in this case is oddly appropriate for the status of the aircraft, or just a coincidence.

But we doubt the Illuminati are that tongue in cheek.

UPDATE Tuesday, March 11, 2014 at 5:02:54 PM EDT: As new information surfaces about Malaysia Airlines Flight 370’s disappearance, new conspiracy theories are developing. Here are the 5 newest ones!

6. Which Flight Path?

The original flight path of MH370 had the airplane heading northeast towards Beijing, but new information released by the Malaysian military suggests the plane veered wildly off course a few hours into the flight and may have ended up flying over the Strait of Malacca, which runs along Malaysia’s west coast—the opposite direction of where it should have been headed.

Per Reuters:

The Malaysian military believes an airliner missing for almost four days with 239 people on board flew for more than an hour after vanishing from air traffic control screens, changing course and travelling west over the Strait of Malacca, a senior military source said. If the reports from the military are verified, it would mean the plane was able to maintain a cruising altitude and flew for about 500 km (350 miles) with its transponder and other tracking systems apparently switched off.

The report is still being verified, but if it holds true, how did no one catch this sooner? The questions keep mounting with MH370 and it seems as though it has just vanished into thin air. But even worse, if MH370 did end up in the Strait of Malacca, the past four days have been spent searching MH370’s original flight path in the Gulf of Thailand.

7. Cell Phones Still On When Called—And Get Hung Up

An even weirder occurrence surrounding the disappearance of MH370 is that some of the 239 passengers’ cell phones appear to still be connected

BeforeItsNews reports:

China.org.cn reported 19 families signed a joint statement saying their family members’ cell phones connected, but the calls hung up. Relatives have asked Malaysia Airlines to reveal any information they might be hiding, seeking an explanation for the eerie phone connections. The relatives have complained that the Malaysia Airlines is not responding as actively as it should.

Yahoo! News also weighed in, reportedly watching a sister of a missing passenger call her brother:

“This morning, around 11:40 [am], I called my older brother’s number twice, and I got the ringing tone,” said Bian Liangwei, sister of one of the passengers. At 2pm, Bian called again and heard it ringing once more.

“If I could get through, the police could locate the position, and there’s a chance he could still be alive.” She has passed on the number to Malaysia Airlines and the Chinese police.

If these phones are indeed still connected as both off-beat and mainstream media sources suggest, authorities could easily track MH370 using GPS. The question then becomes, Why aren’t they?

8. Pilot Suicide

With new focus on the erratic flight pattern of MH370, some are beginning to suspect pilot suicide.

The Daily Mail reports:

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the pilot of the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH 370 committed suicide, the director of the CIA has revealed. Experts say possible causes of the apparent crash include an explosion, catastrophic engine failure, extreme turbulence, pilot error or even suicide.

Is there any basis to this?

In November of last year, a Mozambique Airlines E-190 jet carrying 33 passengers crashed in Namibia.

Per the Washington Post:



According to cockpit voice recordings reported by the International Business Times, the co-pilot left to use the bathroom, and when he returned, he found the door shut. Inside, the pilot had switched the plane’s altitude reading from 38,000 feet to ground level, IBT reports. Recordings show someone pounded on the door to the cockpit as the plane plummeted. Investigators later concluded the plane had crashed because of “intentional actions by the pilot.”

This echoes two documented cases of pilot suicide in 1990s.

Once in 1997 in Indonesia and once off the coast of Massachusetts in 1999. The latter was bound to Cairo and was attributed to an Islamist.

9. Putin Creates a Distraction

One key thing that disappeared along with MH370 was all mainstream media coverage of the Crimean conflict.



Could Putin have instrumented a world news encompassing distraction to divert attention from Russian aggression in the Crimean peninsula?As implausible as it seems, Putin is well-known for his subterfuge. When Russia first invaded Crimea, the forces wore no insignia to identify their allegiance.And as more questions add up about the missing aircraft, all areas must be examined.

10. MH370 Flight Radar Has Been Tampered With

If you watch the disturbing video above, you see that two videos of the flight tracker radar of MH370 exist. One that was online immediately after MH370’s disappearance, the other replaced that original radar video sometime within the past day.

Watch the video above for a narrated account of MH370’s disappearance and remember: within the past two days, the disappearance location has changed at least three times—all over hundreds of miles apart. So the question remains, where is MH370?