Spring Equinox: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

To commemorate the first calendar day of Spring, Google has given the world a delightful little Doodle (seen above) to commemorate the Spring Equinox.

Here is what you know about the holiday, Doodle, and Spring:

1. The Equinox is When the Sun Aligns With the Equator

The Earth is never straight up and down, it always has a slight tilt to it and twice a year, on the two equinoxes, the sun perfectly aligns with the Earth’s equator as it rotates.

2. The Day & Night Are the Same Length

Because the sunlight perfectly splits the Earth, the hours of sunlight and darkness are the same on the Equinox. So, those who are depressed that the sun sets so early in the evening, rejoice, after today it will start staying lighter later.

3. The Equinox Occurs About 6 Hours Later Each Year

The Equinox is around 6 hours later every year for four successive years. In 2013 it was at 11:02 a.m., and in 2014 it is at 4:57 p.m. After the four year, because the leap year throws the schedule off, the Equinox will shift back to around 4 or 5 a.m.

4. It Helps Determine When Easter Is

Easter is traditionally set as being the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the Spring Equinox.

5. There Was a Myth You Could Balance Eggs on the Equinox

Because both the night and day are equal, it has long been believed that the sense of balance would allow a person to balance an egg and make it stand up straight.