WATCH: Pro-Russian Protesters Raise Russian Flag in Eastern Ukraine

In the home district of ousted and pro-Russian Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich, thousands of pro-Russian protesters took to the street to show their support for Russian intervention in Crimea and denounce the new interim Euromaidan government in Kiev.

Around 350 miles north of the Russian-occupied capital of Crimea, Simferopol, the large city of Donetsk saw one of the country’s largest pro-Russian rallies as thousands took to the streets. Above, you can watch the crowd take down the Ukrainian flag over a government building and replace it with the Russian flag.

Although Ukrainian newspaper The Kiev Post reported that around 1,000 demonstrators attended the Russian flag raising in Donetsk, other outlets claim that there were around 10,000 protesters in attendance.