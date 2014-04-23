Prince Charles’ Brother-in-Law Dies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Shand — the younger brother of Camilla Parker-Bowles and the brother-in-law of Prince Charles — has died after reportedly slipping and hitting his head while smoking a cigarette.

Here’s what you need to know about Shand and his tragic demise.

1. He Died After a Head Injury

According to an official statement from Clarence House, Shand, 62, died today in a New York hospital “as a result of a serious head injury which he sustained during a fall last night.”

He was reportedly attending a charity fundraiser at the Diamond Horseshoe club at the Paramount Hotel on West 46th Street in Manhattan.

2. His Sister Is Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Although he is best known as Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall’s brother, and the brother-in-law of Charles, Prince of Wales, Shand also has his own royal connections. Shand’s Maternal grandfather as Roland Calvert Cubitt, the 3rd Baron of Ashcombe.

3. He’s a Travel Writer and Conservationist Who Published 2 Books

Shand was the author of several books, most notably Travels on My Elephant/a> and River Dog: A Journey Down the Brahmaputra. Both books chronicle Shand’s affection for animals.

above you can hear him discuss his love of elephants and his activism.

4. He’s Chairman of the Elephant Family Foundation

The Elephant Family foundation works with partnering NGOS across the continent of Asia to help protect elephant habitats.

5. He’s Survived by an Ex-Wife and Daughter

Shand is survived by his ex-wife, French actress Clio Goldmisth, and their 19-year-old daughter Ayesha Shand.