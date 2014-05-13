Phoenix Suns Guard Archie Goodwin Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Phoenix Suns guard Archie Goodwin was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge in Arkansas earlier in May, reports AZ Central.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Was Picked Up at a Skating Rink

According to reports, Goodwin was arrested outside of a skating rink, Arkansas Skatium. He was charged with disorderly conduct and refusal to submit. The arrest happened on May 4 at around 11 p.m. in Little Rock, Goodwin’s home city.

2. Goodwin Would Not Stop Cursing

Arkansas State Police public information officer said that a cop noticed Goodwin “exhibiting aggressive gestures” toward another person. The officer added that he twice had to tell Goodwin to stop cursing. After being arrested and held by cops, Goodwin attempted to break away from the arrest, according to AZ Central.

3. He Has to Go Back to Court in Arkansas

Goodwin will appear in district court on June 3.

4. He Told His Twitter Followers ‘Not to Assume’

Goodwin has tweeted about the incident:

Don't assume if you don't know the whole story… — Archie Goodwin (@A1Laflare10) May 13, 2014

5. Goodwin Played 52 Games in His First NBA Season

He spent periods of his first season in the NBA at Suns feeder team Bakersfield Jam in the NBA D-League. Goodwin went as the 29th pick in the 2013 draft. He played his college ball at the University of Kentucky. Head coach John Calipari said about Goodwin: