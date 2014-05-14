Carlsbad Fire: The Pictures You Need to See

Carlsbad Fire: The Pictures You Need to See

Wild brush fires in Southern California have caused over 10,000 people to have to evacuate their homes near Carlsbad. The blaze has already burned multiple homes in the area as fire fighters struggle to get he upper hand. Here are the most devastating pictures you need to see of this disaster.

