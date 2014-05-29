Michael Sheer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Sheer, the college aged son Mark and Lydia Sheer. He’s accused of murdering his parents and his teenaged sister, Amy, in their home in Mission Viejo on May 27, reports CBS Los Angeles. All the victims in this tragedy were shot to death.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Lived With His Parents at Home

Sheer lived at home with his family and was 21 years old. He had previously been described as the Sheer’s “college aged” son.

2. He Was Privately Educated at a Christian School

The OC Register reports that Michael Sheer went to Saddleback Valley Christian High School in San Juan Capistrano. A private school in the area.

3. Sheer Was a High School Football Player

He was a football player in high school. In a 2007 interview with the OC Register, he described the school’s late assistant coach, Tom Hammer, as his role model. When asked was his favorite song to get “pumped up for a game to,” he answered, “I don’t listen to music.” Sheer told the interviewer is favorite team was USC and his favorite book/movie was “Jason Bourne.”

4. His Father Said His Son Liked Charity Work

On his father’s LinkedIn page, he wrote that both of his kids enjoyed charity work and family vacations. The Los Angeles Times earlier reported that Michael Sheer’s 15-year-old daughter had been home-schooled up until this fall when she was enrolled in a private school. A neighbor described the daughter as a “bundle of joy.”

@OCSD says Michael Sheer killed his parents and sister. Photo of Lydia and Amy Sheer. Motive unknown. pic.twitter.com/qmqZ1Mvj5A — Vikki Vargas (@VikkiNBCLA) May 29, 2014

5. Police Responded to a Disturbance in the Area on the Night Before the Killing

CBS Los Angeles reports, that the night before the killings, cops in the area responded to reports of a man yelling and possible gunfire in the area. Police never located the man.