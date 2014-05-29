Michael Sheer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Sheer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sheer family home Mission Viejo

The Sheer family home at 25601 Pacific Hills Drive in Mission Viejo, California.(Google Street View)

Michael Sheer, the college aged son Mark and Lydia Sheer. He’s accused of murdering his parents and his teenaged sister, Amy, in their home in Mission Viejo on May 27, reports CBS Los Angeles. All the victims in this tragedy were shot to death.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. He Lived With His Parents at Home

Pacific Hills Drive Murder Suicide

Detectives assessing the scene outside the Sheer family home. (Twitter/@satansbish)

Sheer lived at home with his family and was 21 years old. He had previously been described as the Sheer’s “college aged” son.

2. He Was Privately Educated at a Christian School

Michael Sheer High School

Michael Sheer’s alma-mater Saddleback Valley Christian High School in San Juan Capistrano. (Google Street View)

The OC Register reports that Michael Sheer went to Saddleback Valley Christian High School in San Juan Capistrano. A private school in the area.

3. Sheer Was a High School Football Player

Mark Sheer Wife Lydia Sheer Facebook

Michael Sheer’s mother Lydia. (Facebook)

He was a football player in high school. In a 2007 interview with the OC Register, he described the school’s late assistant coach, Tom Hammer, as his role model. When asked was his favorite song to get “pumped up for a game to,” he answered, “I don’t listen to music.” Sheer told the interviewer is favorite team was USC and his favorite book/movie was “Jason Bourne.”

4. His Father Said His Son Liked Charity Work

Mark Sheer LinkedIn Mission Viejo

Mark Sheer. (LinkedIn)

On his father’s LinkedIn page, he wrote that both of his kids enjoyed charity work and family vacations. The Los Angeles Times earlier reported that Michael Sheer’s 15-year-old daughter had been home-schooled up until this fall when she was enrolled in a private school. A neighbor described the daughter as a “bundle of joy.”

5. Police Responded to a Disturbance in the Area on the Night Before the Killing

CBS Los Angeles reports, that the night before the killings, cops in the area responded to reports of a man yelling and possible gunfire in the area. Police never located the man.

https://heavy.com/news/2014/05/sheer-family-mission-viejo-murder-suicide/

