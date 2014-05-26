Monette Moio: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Monette Moio is featured extensively in a rambling manifesto written by Elliot Rodger, who killed six people before killing himself in Santa Barbara, California on May 23.

In the manifesto, the killer calls Moio as an “evil bitch” who ridiculed him when he had a crush on her as a child. Moio was one of several women whose rejection had apparently enraged Rodger over the years.

Here’s what you need to know about her:

1. In His Manifesto, Rodger Wrote That He Had a ‘Secret Crush’ on Moio

Rodger wrote about Monette in his manifesto:

My experience during Middle School really darkened my view of the world, and it would only get darker from then on, as I suffered more and more. The way I was treated by girls at this time, especially by that evil bitch Monette Moio, sparked an intense fear of girls. The funny part of this is that I had a secret crush on Monette. She was the first girl I ever had a crush on, and I never admitted it to anyone. To be teased and ridiculed by the girl I had a crush on wounded me deeply. The world that I grew up thinking was bright and blissful was all over. I was living in a depraved world, and I didn’t want to accept it. I didn’t want to give any thought to it. That is why I immersed myself entirely into my online games like World of Warcraft. I felt safe there. She must have thought I was an ultimate loser. I hated her so much, and I will never forget her. I started to hate all girls because of this. I saw them as mean, cruel, and heartless creatures that took pleasure from my suffering.

Read the full manifesto here:

2. Moio is an Actress

Moio is an aspiring model and actress. According to her IMDB page, she appeared in a 2007 episode of 24 and a 2009 episode of iCarly. The page also says that she has a new movie out soon called Jingle Dead II. On her Facebook “About” section she says “Yeah you’re cute but I’m cuter.”

On her LinkedIn page, Moio says that she worked at Equinox gyms and at a tanning shop. She states that she is due to graduate from California State University-Northridge in 2015.

3. Her Dad is a Famous Movie Stuntman

She’s the daughter of Hollywood stuntman John Moio. He has worked as a coordinator on Ocean’s 11, Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Midnight Run. John Moio has also leaped to his daughter’s defense, he told The Daily Mail:

She was ten years old for God’s sake – she can barely remember the guy. He’s a sociopath. She hasn’t seen him since. She’s devastated over the whole thing. It’s like she’s being implicated in this terrible tragedy for something she hasn’t done and can’t remember…How is a ten-year-old girl going to bully a 12-year-old boy? Maybe the girls she hung around with did poke fun at him, but they were kids.

He also told The Mail that he always felt that Rodger was “weird” and that he had a “secret crush” on his daughter.

4. She’s Equally Adept at Singing

Monette appears in a YouTube video with popular Czech singer Adam Misik. In the video, the pair perform a cover of Maroon 5’s “She Will be Loved.” For the description on the video, Misik describes Moio as a “wonderful” actress who he met while in Los Angeles.

5. Her Brother Was Also an Alleged Target of Rodger

In his manifesto, Rodger wrote about his jealousy to Monette’s brother Ashton, who Rodger shared a class with in eighth grade. Both were students at the private, prestigious Pinecrest School. Ashton Moio is also an aspiring actor who appeared in one of The Hunger Games movies, according to his IMDB page. Rodger’s manifesto referred to Ashton Moio as one of the popular kids and expressed jealousy at Ashton’s acting pursuits. Though John Moio told The New York Post “He said he resented my son for being popular. My boy wasn’t popular. He had his trobles. He was a normal kid.”