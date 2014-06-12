Brazil Vs. Croatia Odds: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The World Cup’s opening game kicks off at 4:00 Eastern Time at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo. The game will draw huge betting from the world’s gambling community.

Here are the odds you need to know about the first game of the World Cup:

1. Brazil Aren’t Worth Betting On

Brazil are the overwhelming favorites to beat Croatia in the game. At Boyle Sports you can get odds of -300, which is the best you’re going to get for a Neymar win.

2. There’s Great Betting on Croatia

There’s a lot of good betting out there if you Croatia will upset Brazil in the opening game. The best you will get is 1400 at Bet 365. Never forget the history of upsets in the World Cup’s opening game, Cameroon beating Argentina in 1990 and Senegal beating France in 2002.

3. A Tie is Likely

If you think the opening game will result in a tie then you should go to Paddy Power who will give you odds of 450. It’s important to remember that the opening game of the 2010 World Cup was a tie, so there is a precedent there.

4. Good Luck Betting on the Correct Score

The betting on correct score is a bit of minefield. My money is on a 1-1 tie, the best odds you’ll get on that is 1100 from Bet Victor. Expect a low scoring game, so 1-0 or 2-0 to Brazil will get odds of 450 at Paddy Power on that score. For Croatia, odds of a 1-0 victory are extraordinary, the besting being 2800 at William Hill.

5. Neymar is Likely to Start With a Bang

Everybody’s favorite for the first goal is Brazil’s Neymar. The best odds on him scoring the first goal at the World Cup 2014 are 400 Ladbrokes. Brazil’s other powerhouse forward, Hulk, is a good bet at 800 with Spread Ex. For Croatia, all of the players are outsider odds with Hull City forward Nikica Jelavic leading the way at 1800 with Bet 365.