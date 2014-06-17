Mexico Vs. Brazil Odds: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brazil does battle with Mexico at 3 p.m. Eastern time in the Estadio Castelao in the city of Fortaleza. If Brazil can pull off a victory, they will be the first team to qualify into the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup.

Here are the odds you need to know:

1. Brazil’s Odds Represent Little Value

Brazil is the favorite every where you look. At Bet 365, you can get odds of 4/11 that Neymar and co. will get the win. The odds are pretty similar everywhere that you look.

2. Mexico’s Underdog Odds Are Interesting

Mexico’s odds are much more appetizing. Considering how well the team played against Cameroon in its first game, getting 9/1 at Sky Bet, seems like a really good bet to me. There is obviously an issue about Brazil getting easy treatment from the ref, but if the game is called honestly, anything is possible.

3. There’s Decent Betting on a Tie

If you think it’s going to be a tie, you can get odds of 17/4 from Sporting Bet. That’s slightly above the market average of 4/1.

4. 2-0 Is the Favorite Scoreline

The favorite scoreline is 2-0 to Brazil with decent odds of 6/1 at Paddy Power. The best price on a tie in the correct score market is 1-1 at 8/1 from Tote Sport. It looks as though 3-1 represents the best value, considering Brazil’s favorite status and poor defense. If you like the sounds of that, then go to Bet Victor, where you’ll get 12/1 for that.

5. Oribe Peralta Could Score the First Goal

Understandably, Neymar is the favorite to get the first goal with the best odds coming at Paddy Power with 7/2. If you think Mexico will score first, Oribe Peralta is the bookmaker’s choice, with odds of 12/1 at Bet Victor. The other favorites for Brazil are Fred (5/1), Jo (6/1) and Hulk (7/1).