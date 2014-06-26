USA vs Germany: Torrential Rain Floods Recife

Heavy rains are falling on Recife, the Brazilian costal city where the highly-anticipated World Cup match between USA and Germany will take place at noon Eastern time without a delay.

Pictures emerging on Twitter show soccer fans abandoning their cars in the flooded streets and attempting to walk the 17 miles between the flooded areas of Recife and the stadium, with many more unsure of how to get there on time.

Dozens of US fans abandoning vehicles and walking through torrential rain to stadium in Recife. 17 miles from here. pic.twitter.com/9rJdlMYrKg — Ben Smith (@BenSmithBBC) June 26, 2014

FIFA has already confirmed that the game will begin without a delay. Thus far in the tournament weather conditions and heat have done little to stall the rate of play. Pictures do reveal, however, and incredibly damp field.

Der Platz in Recife ist noch ok, aber drumherum schwimmt alles. #USAGER #WM2014 pic.twitter.com/9Bf5hUfQ8f — ZDF Sport (@ZDFsport) June 26, 2014

Streets in Recife flooded due to torrential rain. Germany vs USA might have a delayed start. pic.twitter.com/lSNO94W7i2 — Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) June 26, 2014

The amount of rain in the stadium and pummeling the pitch may just add to the tense mood as the two teams clash.