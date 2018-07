Now that the World Cup group round is officially over, we know for sure that the winner of Group H, Belgium, will be playing the United States in the Round of 16.

Coming out of the group round, Belgium is undefeated having beaten Russia 1-0, Algeria 2-1, and South Korea 1-0.

The match will take place on July 1, at 4 p.m., and the winner will play either Argentina or Switzerland in the Quarter Finals on July 5.