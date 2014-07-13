Germany vs. Argentina World Cup Final 2014: Highlights

FINAL SCORE: Germany 1 Argentina 0 – Germany Is the Champion of the World

25 years after the Berlin wall fell, a united Germany have become the first European team to win the World Cup in the Americas. An extra time goal from Mario Gotze broke Argentine hearts who must have thought they were headed for a penalty shootout. The two teams played out a tense, unspectacular game in the Maracana. The truth is that the best chances fell to Argentina through Higuain, Messi and Rodrigo Palacio. The fact remains, Argentina didn’t take their chances and Germany did.

There were plenty of fouls with Bastian Schweinsteiger seeming to spend most of the game on the deck. Many Argentine fans will point to some questionable refereeing decisions, notably Manuel Neuer’s clobbering of Gonzalo Higuain in the second half.

All the talking is over now, Germany win their fourth World Cup, joining Italy as the second most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Here’s how it went down in the Maracana:

Sami Khedira Got Injured During the Warmup

Real Madrid midfielder Sami Khedira, although named in the official team sheet, picked up an injury in the pre-game warm up and had to be replaced by Christoph Kramer. It’s not a recurrence of the knee injury which kept Khedira out of most of the 2013/14 season. Reports suggest the player injured his calf in the warm-up.

Christoph Kramer Got a Nasty Blow to the Head

At 17 minutes, Christoph Kramer’s head came into hard contact with Ezequiel Garay. The young-midfielder looked pretty out of it after the collision. Once again we’re into the debate over concussed players. There was no malice on Garay’s part, his eyes were on the ball, totally unfortunate. Kramer finally came off after 31 minutes due to his concussion. Andre Schurrle was his replacement.

Gonzalo Higuain Missed a Glorious Chance on 20 Minutes

The usually reliable Toni Kroos made terrible error when he tried to head the ball down and control it. Instead he set Gonzalo Higuain in one-on-one with Manuel Neuer but the Real Madrid striker shanked his shot far wide. Shocking miss.

Gonzalo Higuain Thought He Gave Argentina the Lead, But He Was Offside

There was no need for Higuain to be offside in that position.

Messi Finally Had a Shot Before Half Time

At 40 minutes, Messi finally broke through the German defenses. He got round Manuel Neuer from the right wing but his toe poke was whacked off the line by Jerome Boateng.

Howedes Missed a Point Blank Header at Half Time

An unmarked header from Howedes goes crashing against the post. It was point blank from a right wing corner, how did he miss it? The ball then fell to Thomas Muller who was in an offside position which the ref blew for. Half time was called just after.

An incredible miss.

Messi Missed a Great Chance Just at the Start of the 2nd Half

Messi may be haunted by t”htthis miss:

Neuer Clobbered Higuain – Schumacher Style

Harking back to the 1982 World Cup semifinal, German goalie Manuel Neuer nailed Gonzalo Higuain on the edge of the box as he punched the ball away.

The Real Madrid striker was treated but didn’t look too injured. The foul got called against Higuain for some reason.

Toni Kroos Missed a Great Chance on 81 Minutes

Miroslav Klose Came Off After 87 Minutes to Huge Applause

German striker Miroslav Klose came off for Mario Gotze after 87 Minutes to a huge applause. It’s his last game for Germany, he leaves international soccer as the highest scoring World Cup player of all time.

Schurrle Fired a Powerful Shot at Romero Right at the Start of Extra Time

Palacio Had a Great Chance on 96 Minutes

The rat tailed one just couldn’t control the ball as it trickled wide.

In the First Period of Extra Time There Was an Odd Incident

Schweinsteiger Got a Blood Injury in the Second Period of Extra Time

The German midfielder collided with Sergio Aguero’s arm. It didn’t look vicious, Aguero is on a yellow, so he would have seen a red card if the ref thought it was malicious. But Bastian was bleeding from his face after the incident.

Mario Gotze Scored Late in Extra Time to Win the World Cup For Germany

He will never score a more important goal than that. What unbelievable control from Gotze?

A Messi Header Went Just Over on 117 Minutes

Lionel Messi Blew Argentina’s Last Chance With a Free Kick in the Last Minute

In fact, at the start of the second half of extra time, Lionel Messi walked away from Argentina’s team talk:

Sepp Blatter Was Roundly Booed as he Made an Appearance

Everybody hates FIFA President Sepp Blatter and they are showing it in Rio.

Messi Won Best Player & Manuel Neuer Won Goalie of the Tournament

Messi didn’t seem to care. Not present was Paul Pogba who won the best young player of the tournament award.

So here we are. Germany plays Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final at the Maracana stadium from 3:00 p.m. live on ABC. Two of world soccer’s most successful teams, Germany have won it three times to Argentina’s two. Much of the talk pre-game has been about Lionel Messi finally silencing the doubters and lifting the trophy. You would be a fool to think that Germany’s young lions are just in Rio to make up the numbers. Joachim Low’s German lions shocked the world with their 7-1 annihilation of the hosts, Brazil, in the semifinal, can they now take it all the way? Could Germany become the first European country to win the World Cup in the Americas?

Here are the teams:

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Phillipp Lahm, Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, Benedikt Höwedes, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Christoph Kramer, Thomas Muller, Toni Kroos, Mesut Ozil, Miroslav Klose.

Argentina: Sergio Romero, Pablo Zabaleta, Martin Demichelis, Ezequiel Garay, Marcos Rojo, Lucas Biglia, Javier Mascherano, Enzo Perez, Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain, Ezequiel Lavezzi.