Hurricane Arthur: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tropical Storm Arthur continues to travel up the Atlantic coast as meteorologists have upgraded it to Hurricane Arthur on Thursday afternoon. The first hurricane of the season, Arthur is predicted to ruin Fourth of July plans for Americans along the East Coast.

Here is what you need to know:

1. The Storm Became a Hurricane on Thursday

Meteorologists predicted that Tropical Storm Arthur woulb be upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane sometime Thursday afternoon. By that time, CNN reports the wind speeds had surpassed 75 mph. A tropical storm becomes a hurricane when winds reach 74 mph.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the storm was 95 miles southeast of Cap Canaveral, Florida, with wind speeds around 40 mph. The Washington Post describes the storm as having “high intensification potential.”

Meteorologists now believe the storm could be upgraded to a Category 2 storm sometimes on Friday.

2. It’s Expected to Hit North Carolina on July 4th

According to satellite predictions based on speed and direction, the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center believe that by Friday the storm will be effecting the coastal areas of North and South Carolina.

According to the NHC, a hurricane watch has been activated in the following areas:

* BOGUE INLET TO OREGON INLET NORTH CAROLINA

* PAMLICO SOUND A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* EAST COAST OF FLORIDA FROM SEBASTIAN INLET TO FLAGLER BEACH

* SOUTH SANTEE RIVER SOUTH CAROLINA TO SOUTH OF BOGUE INLET NORTH

CAROLINA

* NORTH OF OREGON INLET NORTH CAROLINA TO THE NORTH CAROLINA/

VIRGINIA BORDER

* EASTERN ALBEMARLE SOUND

3. People in the Storm’s Path Can Expect Rain, Wind & Flooding

Above you can watch a rundown of what to expect for your area as Arthur meanders up the East Coast. Florida will continue to see showers on Thursday as the storm moves north. The largest impact will come along the coasts of North and South Carolina. Surge flooding, heavy rain and hurricane-force winds are all expected for that region late Thursday evening and Friday.

Just flew over TS #Arthur – hoping it heads to sea. Looks mean. pic.twitter.com/9IjqFFy35m — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) July 2, 2014

4. By Saturday, the Storm Could Be Heading to Cape Cod

After brushing up against North Carolina and southern Virginia, future mapping of the storm shows it moving northeast along the coast, potentially dumping rain on Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod on Saturday afternoon.

Boston has already canceled its fourth of July fireworks, opting instead to hold them on Thursday July 3.

5. Hurricane Season Is May 15 to November 30

Hurricane season begins in mid-May and runs to the end of November, although most hurricanes occur late summer and early fall. Arthur is predicted to be the first of presumably many hurricanes in 2014.