WATCH: Cop Caught on Tape Beating Great-Grandmother’s Face

On Tuesday, July 1, a 51-year-old woman was walking barefoot up the side of California’s Interstate 10 when suddenly she crossed the crowded highway. That’s when a California Highway Patrol officer confronted her, ending up on top of her and punching her face repeatedly.

The incident was caught in the raw video above, which shows the officer — who hasn’t been named — delivering several hard rights to the face of Marlene Pinnock, later identified as a great-grandmother.

Although the officer has been suspended pending an investigation, below you can hear California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Chris O’Quinn saying that the officer was protecting Pinnock, who was deemed a danger to herself and motorists.

Pinnock has been admitted to a psychiatric facility, where she is undergoing an evaluation and recovering from the multiple “lumps” that her lawyer said were given to her during the beatdown.

CNN reports that Pinnock’s family plans to sue the police agency.