Savannah Brinson, Lebron’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lebron James is married to his high school sweetheart Savannah Brinson, the mother of his two children.

The couple is in the spotlight after LeBron’s announcement Friday that he’s returning to Cleveland to play for the Cavaliers after four years in Miami.

Here’s what you need to know about Brinson:

1. She Was Lebron’s High School Sweetheart

James and Brinson began dating when Savannah was just 16 years old while attending St. Vincent–St. Mary, a mostly white private school. Brinson became pregnant with James’ child in the middle of their senior year of high school and went to prom 5 months pregnant. She gave birth to LeBron Jr. on October 4, 2004.

2. They Had 2 Kids Before They Got Married

After 12 years of dating, James, 29, proposed to Brinson, 27, at a New Year’s Eve party on New Year’s Eve 2011. In the video above, he tells Oprah that the night he got down on one knee, he had Dwayne Wade holding the ring for him so she wouldn’t feel it on him if they bumped into each other.

He also told Oprah:

It felt like a finals game.”

The wedding was a three-day event that took place in San Diego in September 2013. Guests such as Jay-Z and Beyonce joined the party and performed hit “Crazy in Love” according to reports from USA Weekly.

LeBron Jr. was born on Oct. 6, 2004 and their second sone, Bryce Maximus was born on June 14, 2007, six years before the wedding.

3. She is Pregnant With Their Third Child

Brinson is currently pregnant with Lebron’s third child and it will be a girl. The report was confirmed when Miami Heat president, Pat Riley, told reporter during a press conference in June 2014.

Riley said:

Savannah now is going to have a little baby girl to join her in the fight against the two boys and LeBron, which she needs.

4. She Likes to Design Furniture

Brinson is known for her sense of fashion not only in clothing, but in home decor. Her and James teamed up with American Signature in a collaboration to promote the brand and have Brinson become a branch off of the company. Brinson has a passion for creating furniture catered to children like her sons.

Lebron said of the line:

“The inspiration for the line came from watching LeBron Jr. and Bryce playing in their own bedroom and how much fun they have together. The most important aspect of the line’s creation is the name, Home Court. Home is where you have everything you need, exactly how you like it, similar to having a homecourt advantage in basketball. We want this line to have everything that makes a child thrilled to be in his or her room.”

Lebron knew how talented his wife is as a designer and handed her the reins on the project. The line hit stores in the fall of 2010.

Brinson said:

I designed every piece for a different reason and purpose so I love each one.”

5. She Doesn’t Love Florida or the Spotlight

Brinson is very proud of the small city in Ohio where she was born and raised. When James was transferred to Miami, she definitely had an opinion on it.

During an interview with Harper Bazaar, Brinson said:

Personally, Miami was not my favorite place. Vacationing there is great: You go for three days and get some sun, and it’s time to go home. When they told me it doesn’t get any colder than 50 degrees, that sold me. We get below-zero weather in Cleveland. … I can’t wait to have a sunny Christmas. It will definitely be an adjustment, but we’ll make it. We’re not complaining.”

She admitted she was getting used to it, but there’s no place like home.