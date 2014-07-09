Sergio Aguero: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sergio Arguero, Argentina’s star forward, has helped the team get to the World Cup quarter finals, but can the team do as well with an injured striker? Although Aguero has been struggling with a thigh injury and might not be able to give 100 percent, Argentina announced that he will likely play some part the semi-final match against the Netherlands.

Here is what you need to know:

1. He Injured Himself During the Nigeria Game

Aguero is no stranger to injuries, but during pivotal moments of Argentina’s Round of 16 match against Switzerland, he went down hard clutching his leg. In the photo above, you can see a limping Aguero being helped off the field.

The severity of in the injury raises concerns passed the World Cup as media outlets speculate how the injury will affect the upcoming English Premiere League season.

2. He’s Back in Training, But Will Start the Game Benched

(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = “//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1”; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

On his Facebook page, Aguero posted a video of him running on a treadmill showing some significant recovery from his injury. Below it, the caption read:

Fully devoted to recovery work! Thank you all for the support, warm messages and being there for the team. C’mon, Argentina!

You can watch that video and assess his running ability for yourself above.

3. He’s an Olympic Gold Medalist

Aguero was essential during Argentina’s Olympic bid which brought them all the way to the gold medal during the 2008 Beijing summer Olympics. Aguero scored 2 of Argentina’s 3 goals during their semi-final match against Brazil.

Aguero was recruited to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2011. According to Forbes, his goal scoring ability has made him one of the highest paid people in professional sports. At 26 years old, his current contract with Manchester City is $72 million.

4. Argentina Is Undefeated

Argentina left the group round undefeated, an impressive feat in the World Cup accomplished by only a few teams this year. Argentina defeated Bosnia and Herzogvina 2-1, Iran 1-0, and Nigeria 3-2. Out of the group round, Argentina has already defeated two feared teams, Switzerland and Belgium, b oth 1-0.

5. Argentina Plays the Netherlands on Wednesday July 9

Argentina’s next match, taking place on Wednesday July 9, will determine who will play in the final match of the World Cup. They will take on the Netherlands, another undefeated team, at 4:00 p.m.