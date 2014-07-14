WATCH: Derek Jeter Tribute Video from Jordan Brand

Now that the New York Yankees’ poster boy and most beloved player is finishing up his final season, Jordan brand (a subsidiary of Nike) made a tribute video out of respect for the five-time World Series champion.

The farewell video is called “Re2pect” and features a range of characters including Jay-Z, Carmelo Anthony, Tiger Woods and both Yankee fans and even Red Sox fans that tip their hats to the legendary athlete.

Whether you’re a Yankee fan or not, the video is simply amazing.