WATCH: Hamas Releases Video of Tunnel Raid That Killed 5 Israeli Soldiers

Hamas has released a video that purportedly shows Monday’s tunnel attack that killed five Israeli solders near Nahal Oz on the border of Gaza.

The video, which you can watch above, is shot from the attackers’ point of view as they cross into Israel through a tunnel and attack what appears to be a military instillation.

Israel’s Operation Protective Edge, which was launched earlier this month, was described by Prime Minister Netanyahu as a mission to destroy similar tunnels.

