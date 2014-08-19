Brad Parker Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Brad Parker,a legendary California mountain climber, plunged to his death from a Yosemite, just after successfully proposing to his girlfriend, according to the Press Democrat. He was just 36 years old. Brad is the second climber to die in Yosemite this year.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Brad Just Called His Dad to Say it Was the ‘Happiest Day of His Life’

Bill Parker, Brad’s dad, told the Press Democrat, that his son had just called him after the proposal, saying it “was the happiest day of his life.” After the Parker’s fiancee, Jainee Dial, accepted this proposal, the pair separated in Yosemite and Parker went to climb a rock face known as Matthes Crest. According to witnesses, Parker fell from the rock at about 5:45 p.m. on August 16. He had been climbing alone without any safety ropes. Officials have speculated that Parker may have been fatigued from climbing earlier in the day.

2. His Parents Were Told Not to View their Son’s Body

Parker’s parents, Bill and Gayle, formerly of Modesto, California, flew from their new home in Hawaii on August 17, they were with their son at the Modesto coroner’s office on August 18. Based on the advice of witnesses, the Parker’s did not view their son’s dead body. A week after his death, Brad’s parents will scatter their son’s ashes in Tuolumne Meadows, as well as over the Pacific Ocean, and some in the Parker’s new home in Hawaii.

3. Brad Was on the Front Page of a Climbing Mag in 2012

Brad Parker was passionate climber. One of his accomplishments was his climbing of Yosemite’s Half Dome in record time, according to the Press Democrat. In 2012, he adorned the cover of California Climber magazine. Bill Parker told the Press Democrat that his son’s passion was “always a concern.”

4. Brad Was ‘the Best Human Being He Could Be’

In addition to his climbing, Brad was also a yoga instructor who practiced deep tissue massage. His other hobbies including surfing and mountain biking. He love to take trips with his brother Mat, as well as going fishing with his dad in Sierra Nevada. On his Facebook page, Brad uploaded photos of a trip he and his brother took to Indonesia earlier this summer.

One friend said that Brad was “the best human being he could be. He alway had this big, big smile.” Brad was also a keen chef who hosted potluck dinners for friend.

5. Brad Said on His Facebook Page that He & His Fiancee Had Only Been Together Since June 30 2014

Brad and his fiancee, Jainee Dial have only been together since June 30, according to Brad’s Facebook. But judging from the comments of their friends, the two had been together far longer before making it “Facebook official.” Dial says on her Facebook that she’s originally from Salt Lake City.