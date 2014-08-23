Saints vs. Colts: Score, Stats & Highlights

Final Score: Saints 23, Colts 17

Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes in his first (and probably only) game of the preseason Saturday night, lifting the New Orleans Saints to a 23-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Here’s how it went down:

Chandler Harnish Threw a Touchdown Pass

Chandler Harnish, a third-year quarterback out of Northern Illinois, hit Josh Lenz on a 22-yard touchdown strike that brought the Colts to within 20-17 with 13:39 left in the game.

Chandler Harnish, a third-year quarterback out of Northern Illinois, hit Josh Lenz on a 22-yard touchdown strike that brought the Colts to within 20-17 with 13:39 left in the game.

Harnish replaced Matt Hasselbeck, who went 6-for-9 passing for 52 yards, no touchdowns and 1 interception in relief of Andrew Luck.

The Colts Offense Struggled in the 1st Half

Andrew Luck’s touchdown pass to Coby Fleener was the one bright spot in an otherwise ugly first half for the Colts offense.

Luck was just 9-for-17 passing in the half for 101 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Indy had a chance to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the half, but Luck’s pass to Fleener was incomplete on 3rd-and-goal from the 2, and the Colts had to settle for a 20-yard Adam Vinitieri field goal that made it 20-10 with 13 seconds left in the half.

Drew Brees Hit Marques Colston for a Touchdown

TOUCHDOWN! Brees to Colston for a 13-yd score #NOvsIND pic.twitter.com/Y8xv6wrJtY — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 24, 2014

Brees led another impressive drive late in the first quarter, this one culminating in a 13-yard touchdown strike to Marques Colston, who made a nifty leaping grab in the back of the endzone with 32 seconds left in the first quarter.

Brees came out of the game on the next series and was replaced by Luke McCown.

Andrew Luck Threw a Touchdown Pass to Coby Fleener

Andrew Luck hit Coby Fleener breaking down the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown that tied the game at 7 with 3:19 left in the first quarter.

Andrew Luck hit Coby Fleener breaking down the middle of the field for a 22-yard touchdown that tied the game at 7 with 3:19 left in the first quarter.

Fleener then went up and faked an attempt at dunking the ball through the goalposts. It’s a good thing he didn’t follow through. Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was recently fined $30,000 for dunking through the goalposts.

The Saints Scored on Their Opening Drive

Drew Brees wasted no time leading his first touchdown drive of the preseason.

Brees, who missed the Saints’ first two preseason games with oblique injury, hit Austin Johnson for a touchdown with 9:33 left in the first quarter to put New Orleans on the board, capping a 13-play, 80-yard drive.

Pregame: Brees Ready for Debut

